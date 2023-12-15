When are the gusty winds going to end and all your weekend weather explained

South Florida is bracing for a stormy weekend, but powerful wind gusts have already been in full swing.

A wind advisory remains in effect Friday, along with a flood watch for the Florida Keys.

Several questions remain as the weekend kicks off, so NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Berg is breaking down what's causing the gusty winds, when they will end, and what to watch out for in the next few days.

Why is it so windy?

For those wondering what’s been causing all of this wind, its simply the difference in air pressure.

A strong sub-tropical jet stream is responsible for a developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. And, when you throw in a strong area of high pressure over the Carolinas -- you have a recipe for gusty winds.

There is less friction over the water -- no trees or buildings -- so, the winds can really burst along the coast.

How strong are the winds and how long will they last?

South Florida has seen widespread wind gusts above 40 mph already and we expect another couple of days of this.

The most powerful winds will come in on Saturday, followed by a strong front early Sunday.

This front will bring morning 50s and afternoon 70s next week.

What will marine conditions be like?

The winds are making for brutal marine conditions as we head into the weekend.

Seas could occasionally hit 17 feet with waves of 7-12 feet crashing on the coast.

It’s no surprise that we have a gale warning, a high surf advisory and a high risk of rip currents. The bottom line -- stay out of the water until next week.

What's causing rain and where can we expect the most?

Rain amounts have been a bit tame thus far with the highest amounts coming in across the upper Keys and south Dade.

An old front, draped across the Florida Straits, is responsible for the rain we’ve seen over the past couple of days.

This very front will drift north overnight and Saturday, putting more of Broward and Miami-Dade in an increasingly unstable airmass.

The heaviest rain and best chance for thunderstorms will come on Saturday. Look for an enhanced flood risk along with a few strong thunderstorms. Our Gulf low will work north of us and swing a cold front through on Sunday.

What will weather be like for the Dolphins game and into the week?

After a chance of Sunday morning rain, things should dry out quickly. In fact, we should be totally dry for the Dolphins game, but still a bit breezy.

This same cold front will be responsible for fresh temperatures and low humidity next week.

Look for morning 50s and afternoon 70s possibly lingering until the middle of the week.