Wind advisory in South Florida as gusts reach over 40 mph. Here's what to expect this weekend

We are rounding out the week with a forecast that looks quite similar to the last two days.
We are expecting winds to continue to gust over 40 mph in spots along with periods of heavy rain.
Our wind advisory remains in effect, along with a flood watch for the Keys.
In addition, a gale warning, a high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory are still in play too.
In fact, we could experience seas occasionally hitting 17 feet early Friday.
The windiest and stormiest day will be Saturday, followed by a strong front early Sunday.
This front will bring morning 50s and afternoon 70s next week.