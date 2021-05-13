Where to Get Gas in Miami-Dade, Broward Counties

After a ransomware cyberattack hit the Colonial Pipeline last Friday, lines at gas pumps throughout the Eastern Seaboard have been long and fuel prices have been inching up.

The pipeline stretches over 5,000 miles and provides about 45 percent of the gas and diesel to the East coast -- but not to South Florida.

"We don't depend on the pipeline," said Dr. Eduardo del Valle, a chemical engineer and gas industry expert.

South Florida, in fact, gets 90 percent of its gas from ships at Port Everglades and PortMiami. Shortages in Miami-Dade and Broward are not a direct result from the pipeline shutdown, but rather panic buying.

"My message to the community is stay calm," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Do not rush out to the gas stations to buy gas. Only if you rush and hoard, will we have a problem."

If you need to fill up and all you see are long lines, high prices or empty pumps, GasBuddy has an "Emergency Alert: Gas Availability Tracker" that will help you find gas -- and sometimes the cheapest -- in your area.

The Colonial Pipeline Company initiated the restart of operations Wednesday, May 12th at approximately 5 p.m. ET. Following the restart, officials say it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.