While Many Are Leaving Haiti After the Earthquake, Some Are Going to the Island

A man told NBC 6 that he's heading to Haiti because he's worried about the people of the island.

“I’m going to go out there right now to see if there’s anybody that survived, as you know, it’s very hard to get over there,” he said.

After the news of the 7.2 earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday, the man who didn’t want to be identified says he’s flying out there to make sure his family is OK.

“Certain areas in Haiti it’s flat, there’s no running water or electricity,” he said, explaining what many Haitians are dealing with.

He says he has family living all over Haiti. Some live not far from where the earthquake happened, which was in the northwest part of the island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

He says his cousins living in Port-au-Prince, about 80 miles west from the epicenter, also felt the quake.

“I spoke to somebody on Saturday, they say especially in Port-au-Prince, they told me they were out on the streets because the house was shaking so hard they couldn’t stay in the house,” he said.

The earthquake caused severe destruction and killed nearly 1,300 Haitians.

On Monday, many were at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport catching flights to head back to Haiti. Lines could be seen as soon as you walked into the terminal.