Who is Radmila Lolly? Meet the ‘most fashionable courtside seat holder in the NBA'

She’s the "most fashionable courtside seat holder in the NBA," and if you’ve been to any Miami Heat games, it’s hard to miss her.

Opera singer and composer Radmila Lolly moved to Miami from New York City four years ago. Prior to living in NYC, she lived in California, London and Moscow.

Lolly knows former NBA player and Miami Heat champion Shane Battier and when she moved to South Florida, she went to a Heat game and sat courtside. She says she didn't know much about basketball, but by going and understanding culture, energy and fan base, she fell in love.

"I love the white scene, everyone wearing the same color, it makes the arena light up and it's amazing,” Lolly said.

Lolly is a designer and does costumes for her shows, films and has her own line. Four years ago before COVID-19, she wanted to wear something that showed she was a heat fan, but she didn't find anything.

She says that’s when she had an idea. She bought 15 Miami Heat jerseys and created her own gowns, but COVID-19 happened. Last year during the playoffs, she wore one of her gowns and says the rest is history.

"Sometimes I can't get all the players because their jerseys aren't available, so I cut them, place them and then it gets sowed,: Lolly said.

Lolly says it takes about two and a half days to make the gowns and the response is great.

"98% of people are very sweet,” Lolly said. “People want to buy it, people ask me to make them, maybe a shorter version, but people love it."

Lolly was seen courtside in Denver during the NBA Finals and at each of the team’s home games.

Miami is down 3-1 and will try to save their season Monday in Denver for Game 5.