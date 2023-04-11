Wind Surfer Hospitalized After Being Bitten Near Virginia Key

A woman who said she was bitten by something while windsurfing near Virginia Key was hospitalized Tuesday, officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said they responded around 3 p.m. after the incident happened near the buoys at Virginia Key.

The woman, who is in her 50s, said she was windsurfing when she noticed something dark in the water pass her leg then bite her, officials said.

Officials said the woman was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital but was stable and able to walk around.

A photo posted by a Twitter user who goes by the name "The Last American Geek" showed the woman being given first aid. Another photo showed what appeared to be a ripped and blood-stained wetsuit.

No other information was immediately available.

