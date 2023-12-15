Winterfest Boat Parade canceled, Pompano Beach Boat Parade postponed due to stormy weather

Strong winds and heavy rain across South Florida are affecting some popular boat parades scheduled for this weekend.

The City of Fort Lauderdale announced on Friday that The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade has been canceled due to strong winds predicted.

It had been scheduled to set sail at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, along the New River and Intracoastal Waterway.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida l, Friday, December 15, 2023 - The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, has been canceled due to unprecedented weather conditions, including heavy winds and unsafe boating conditi... https://t.co/KfwppCHJjw pic.twitter.com/IhtiCi2Pne — Winterfest Parade (@WinterfestInc) December 15, 2023

In a press release, the city noted that this the first time in the parade's 52-year history that it has been canceled for weather-related reasons. However, the grand Marshall reception on Friday night will still occur.

Also according to the press release, more than 1 million attendees were expected along the 12-mile parade route, which would have created traffic impacts due to bridge closings, along with waterway closings and no-anchoring zones.

The City of Pompano Beach also announced in a press release on Friday, that its own boat parade would be pushed back to next week.

"Due to inclement weather, the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade has been postponed until Thursday, December 21st at 7:00 p.m.," the released stated. "For more information call 954-941-2940."