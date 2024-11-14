Here's who could be on DeSantis' senate list if he picks Rubio's replacement

With Marco Rubio's nomination for secretary of state by President-Elect Donald Trump, it's becoming increasingly likely that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be picking the state's next senator.

Trump announced Wednesday that he had tapped Rubio as the nation’s top diplomat. He would be the first Latino in the job if confirmed.

Rubio’s nomination will require U.S. Senate confirmation, but rumors quickly swirled this week about potential replacements for him in the Senate, with DeSantis able to name a successor.

Names mentioned have included Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee and James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff.

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has even been mentioned as having a chance at the spot.

Rubio’s term is scheduled to expire in 2028, but DeSantis’ appointee would serve until an election is held in 2026.

The Senate seat has been held by Rubio since 2010, when he was elected as part of the tea party wave of Republicans who swept into Washington. He was reelected in 2016 and again in 2022.

Whoever DeSantis could pick would join Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who cruised to reelection last week.