Woman Accused of Arson at Pembroke Park Apartment Complex

A woman was in custody after at least two fires believed to be arson broke out at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Pembroke Gardens Apartments in the area of the 3700 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

One witness said they saw a woman throw two incendiary bottles into the complex's office to set it on fire. The witness said she then went back to her own apartment and set that on fire.

The witness said the woman had her young son with her the whole time. The witness also said the woman may have become enraged after having her utilities shut off.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials gave few details, only confirming that they were investigating a suspected arson at the complex and that a woman was in custody.

Both fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The incident remained under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.