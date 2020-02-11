Woman Accused of Performing Botched Butt Procedure in Hialeah

A woman who performed an unlicensed butt procedure in South Florida on another woman that caused internal damage and required multiple surgeries costing thousands of dollars to correct is facing charges, police said.

Luz M. Gomez, 55, was arrested Monday on two counts of practicing medicine without a license, arrest reports showed.

According to the reports, Luz performed the butt enhancement procedure on the victim back on June 1, 2018, injecting the victim with an unknown substance in exchange for $2,000 at the victim's home in Hialeah. Just after the procedure, the victim began to suffer from fevers, as well as pain and discomfort in the area where she was injected, before she started to feel a lump and saw discoloration on her buttocks and hip, the reports said.

When the victim went to a plastic surgeon, who had to perform two separate procedures to fix the internal damage and disfigurement, costing a total of $20,000, the reports said. The first procedure was to remove a mass that had intertwined within the muscles of her buttocks, and the second was a full reconstruction of her buttocks.

The victim went to police last month and agreed to contact Gomez to ask if she would perform a similar procedure on her friend, who was actually an undercover edtective, the reports said. Gomez agreed to perform the procedure for $2,500 and when she showed up with the supplies and equipment to perform the procedure, she was taken into custody, the reports said.

Authorities said Gomez didn't have any form of licensing to practice medicine.

Gomez, who now has an Orlando address, appeared in court Tuesday, where her bond was set at $10,000. Attorney information wasn't available.