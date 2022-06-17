Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at Carload of Kids in Road Rage Incident

Two carloads of kids and a pregnant woman found themselves in the middle of a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach, resulting in the arrest of an armed mother, police said.

Annel Azucena Frias, 36, was driving a Cadillac Escalade and exiting Interstate 95 onto Hallandale Beach Boulevard Thursday morning when she almost collided with another car, according to the arrest report.

Frias had her three children and her juvenile sister in the SUV. She said the woman in the other car almost hit her Escalade and was driving crazy, so Frias flipped her middle finger at the other driver, the report stated.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The two women continued driving next to each other aggressively until Frias pointed a black handgun at the other car, police said.

The other driver – whose name was redacted from the report – was nine months pregnant and had three children in her car so she called 911, investigators said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and asked Frias if she had a weapon. She said yes and an officer reported finding a black Beretta 380 under the rear passenger seat and a magazine with seven bullets near the children.

The gun was not in any case or holder. When ask why the firearm was left on the floorboard under the backseat, Frias had no explanation and said that's just where she keeps it, police said.

Frias was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She remained in the Broward County Jail late Friday on bonds totaling $40,000, records showed.