Woman arrested after 8 patients found in South Miami illegal assisted living facility

A Miami woman was arrested for allegedly running an illegal pre- and post-surgery recovery center after police said they found eight patients in a home.

Daaiyah Alneesha Roundtree, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of operating an assisted living facility without a license, Miami-Dade Police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Daaiyah Alneesha Roundtree

Police said they received a tip that an unlicensed assisted living facility was operating at a home on Southwest 63rd Court in South Miami and was providing post-surgery recovery services.

The also learned Roundtree was operating the facility, which wasn't licensed, police said.

A search warrant was executed at the home, where police found seven post-operative and one pre-operative patient, along with an employee, an arrest report said.

When the patients were interviewed by detectives, they said they'd received personal care that included bathing, dressing, eating, using the bathroom, personal hygiene, and medication, the report said.

The patients said they paid Roundtree $250-$350 per night for the services via cash and Cash App, the report said.

Roundtree was arrested and booked into jail before she was later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said representatives of the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Health were also present and issued a notice of unlicensed activity. Investigators from the Illegal Dumping Unit were summoned to dispose of all bio-hazard waste.