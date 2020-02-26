Florida Woman Arrested After Boyfriend Found Dead in Suitcase: Police

A Central Florida woman is behind bars after police say they found her boyfriend dead after allegedly being zipped up into a suitcase for hours.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that 42-year-old Sarah Boone was arrested on second degree murder charges after officers responded to the home in Winter Park on Monday.

According to police, Boone and her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. had been drinking in the home before the incident – in which cell phone video showed Torres saying he could not breath and Boone responding with comments alleging domestic violence and infidelity in their relationship.

Boone, when interviewed by police, claimed the two had played a game of hide and seek and she passed out before waking up to phone calls and realizing Torres wasn’t home.