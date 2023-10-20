Woman arrested after crashing SUV into light pole in Miami-Dade

A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a light pole early Friday morning, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and state troopers temporarily blocked off the on ramp to I-95 north while they investigated the crash at NW 6th Avenue.

According to officials, a tow truck hauled off a smashed red SUV just before 7 a.m. and police took the woman into custody.

At this time police have not released any information as to the woman's identity or what led up to the crash.

The roadway was reopened by 6:45 a.m. and there were no reported injuries