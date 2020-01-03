Woman Arrested for DUI After Going Over 100 MPH With Jello Shots, Vodka in Car

A woman was arrested on New Year’s Day after police say she was driving over 100 miles per hour on a Florida roadway – while her car was full of alcohol, including already made jello shots.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that 22-year-old April Moyer was stopped just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday as she was traveling on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County, just west of Tampa. An arrest report said she was clocked going 107 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper said in a report that Moyer showed signs of being under the influence, including bloodshot eyes and performing poorly on the field sobriety tests.

Moyer told troopers she believed she was just slightly speeding and was “1 or 2” on the scale of impairment. When troopers searched her car, they found items such as the shots along with beer and an open bottle of vodka inside.

Moyer was charged with driving under the influence and later released on her own recognizance.