Woman arrested for allegedly hitting partner with car while kids were inside

A woman appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Sunday after she allegedly struck her partner with a car, while her children were inside the vehicle.

Sha Monteram is facing charges including aggravated battery for hitting the victim, as well as four counts of child neglect for each of the four kids who were in the car at the time.

The victim, who reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries, appeared in bond court over Zoom. He did not have any comments.

A judge set Monteram's bond at $9,000 and ordered her to stay away from the victim.