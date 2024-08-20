Woman arrested for operating unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery home in Miami-Dade

A Miami-Dade woman was arrested for allegedly running an illegal post-cosmetic surgery recovery center after police said they found three patients recovering in a home.

Yadira Cruz-Rosales, 37, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of operating an assisted living facility without a license, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Miami-Dade Police received an anonymous complaint that six women were in a home in the 4900 block of Southwest 101st Avenue, possibly recovering from surgeries.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yadira Cruz-Rosales

The person who made the complaint said the women appeared to be in pain and some had blood on their clothes.

Officers responded to the home and found a red biohazard waste container with a lock on it in the front driveway.

The officers also found three patients and one employee inside the home, the report said.

The patients were interviewed and said they received care from Cruz-Rosales and staff that included bathing, dressing, eating, using the bathroom, personal hygiene, and medication, the report said.

Patients said they paid $300 per night for the services, paying with cash and through Zelle, and the employee said she was paid $500 per week to provide the services to the patients, the report said.

A records check showed the home was not licensed in the state to run an assisted living facility.

Cruz-Rosales was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.