Miami-Dade County

Woman arrested for shooting 4 people in front yard of Naranja home on Christmas Day: Police

Police said the suspect left in her vehicle, but came back shortly after and began shooting again

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman has been arrested after police said she fired into the front yard of a home in Naranja on Christmas Day and shot four people.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to reports of the shooting at around 6:26 p.m. at 6510 SW 138 Court.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the victims and the suspect, 31-year-old Dacia Allie Tisdale, got into an altercation at the victim's home.

Tisdale allegedly went to her car, got a gun and began shooting into the front yard, striking a 51-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old woman.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Dacia Allie Tisdale, 31

Police said she then left in her vehicle, but came back shortly after and began shooting again, striking the fourth victim, a 27-year-old woman.

A friend drove three of the victims to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital before police arrived at the scene, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the fourth victim to Jackson Memorial South.

Local

Health & Wellness Dec 24

Watch the ‘Your Health Marathon' on NBC6's streaming channel

I-95 2 hours ago

Accident on I-95 shuts down northbound lanes

All of the victims were in critical but stable condition Wednesday but upgraded to stable on Thursday, authorities said.

Tisdale was arrested the next day and charged for attempted premeditate murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers 305-471-TIPS (8477)

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us