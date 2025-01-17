Woman behind bars for shooting at man and falsely accusing him of rape: Police

A South Florida woman is facing charges of armed robbery and attempted murder after police said she shot at a man and falsely accused him of rape.
Police were called on Jan. 6 to a warehouse parking lot in the area of West 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Hialeah, where 22-year-old Valerie Meza-Faublack of Hollywood claimed a man fired shots at her after trying to rape her.
Meza-Faublack claimed to police that after she met the man outside her work, he drove her to the parking lot, where he armed himself with a gun and forcibly removed her clothes and raped her, an arrest report stated.
Surveillance video shows her talking to police when they responded. They brought Meza-Faublack to a rape treatment center to get a rape kit test, but she refused.
Investigators later spoke to the man, who said Meza-Faublack asked him to leave with her. When they were inside the car, they did not have sex. Meza-Faublack allegedly took his gun and opened fire several times. The man managed to escape.
Police said surveillance video contradicted Meza-Faublack's statements and showed her shooting into the victim's vehicle. She fired at him 15 times, investigators said.
Meza-Faublack has a criminal history and was out on probation for an unrelated case where she faces charges of acting as a real estate broker without a license, organized fraud and grand theft.
Local
She remains in jail without bond.