Woman allegedly brings toddler on shoplifting spree at Macy's store in Aventura

A mother is facing grand theft and child neglect charges after allegedly bringing her two-year-old child on a shoplifting spree at a Macy's in Aventura.

The alleged incident happened Monday at the Macy's at Aventura Mall.

An arrest report said security footage showed 31-year-old Genesis Lacruz Terres and 36-year-old Rosmary Barettquero stuffing clothes into book bags before exiting the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

Police say Lacruz Terres' two-year-old child was there with her as she stole the items.

Lacruz Terres and Barettquero reportedly stole just over $1,000 in merchandise. A loss prevention officer made contact with the women, who were taken into custody.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted in regards to the two-year-old child.

Lacruz Terres is facing charges of third degree grand theft, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Barettquero is facing a third degree grand theft charge.

On Tuesday, a Miami-Dade judge set bond at $6,000 for Lacruz Terres and $2,500 for Barettquero.