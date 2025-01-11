Crime and Courts

Woman burglarizes deceased boyfriend's Miami Beach apartment: Police

Karina Orozco Gomez allegedly broke into the home of Emmanuel Londono, who had died just months before

A woman was arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing the Miami Beach apartment of her boyfriend, who had died just two months before, authorities said.

According to police, Karina Orozco Gomez stole jewelry and damaged two vases, a bookshelf and a picture frame at the South Beach apartment of Emmanuel Londono.

Detectives said surveillance video captured Gomez entering and leaving the building the same night in December that the apartment was burglarized.

"This woman decides to come with another man to my son's apartment that is already empty," said Gema Londono, the boyfriend's mother.

A new tenant was in the process of moving into the apartment.

"He was a sweetheart, like, everybody loved him," Gema Londono said.

Her son died from cardiac arrest two months before.

"I don’t know why she did that – maybe she wanted to go and steal my son's stuff," the mother said. "That’s the only thing I can think of because none of my son's stuff belongs to her."

Gema Londono helped police identify Gomez.

"So in a case like this, our detectives are very empathetic," Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess said. "We understand the witness had sentimental values tied to this unit. What the two defendants did in this case were extremely heinous and wrong."

A judge set Orozco's bond at $3,150 and granted house arrest. Emmanuel’s mom says justice would be deporting her back to Guatemala.

