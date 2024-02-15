Woman dies after colliding with e-bike in Key Biscayne

A 66-year-old bicyclist died Wednesday after she collided with a 12-year-old boy riding an electric bicycle in Key Biscayne, police said.

The crash happened at around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of Hampton Lane and Woodcrest Road, according to Miami-Dade Police.

According to investigators, the woman was traveling south on her bicycle, while the boy was traveling north. The two crashed into each other in the middle of the roadway, causing them to fall.

Paramedics transported the woman to Ryder Trauma Center, where she died, police said. The 12-year-old had minor scratches and bruises. Officials haven't released their identities.

Police said the boy was wearing a helmet, while the woman was not.

In response to the crash, Joe Rasco, the mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne, called for an emergency meeting Friday morning, where he plans to propose a ban on all e-bikes and electric scooters within the village.

"For the safety and wellbeing of our residents, I implore parents of children with e-bikes and scooters to work with us and comply with this order," Rasco said in a video posted on Key Biscayne's Instagram page. "This is a time for all residents to come together as a community as we grieve this terrible loss."