Woman Dies After Crashing Into Broward Pizza Restaurant

Josie Marie Francois died Wednesday night after hitting a Domino’s Pizza in Lauderdale Lakes, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release

A Florida woman is dead after crashing her car into a pizza restaurant, authorities said.

Josie Marie Francois, 58, died Wednesday night after hitting a Domino’s Pizza in Lauderdale Lakes, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

Francois was traveling westbound on a main boulevard when her car veered off the roadway, deputies said. The car went over a raised concrete curb and through a field before sideswiping a commercial trash bin and slamming into part of a shopping center where the restaurant was located.

Francois was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Crash investigators didn't immediately say what made Francois lose control of the car.

