Florida Highway Patrol

Woman Dies After Losing Control of Car, Driving into Lake in SW Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A woman died early Saturday morning, after she lost control of her car, hit a guardrail and landed in a lake in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was traveling south on Florida's Turnpike when she lost control of her white Toyota sedan and hit a guardrail which caused the car to go off the road and overturn, landing in a lake, according to FHP.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The woman was alone in the vehicle, was unable to get out of the car and died on the scene, the release said.

The victim’s name has not been released and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Local

Polk County 26 mins ago

Man Attacks, Kills 3 Co-Workers in Rampage in Polk County: Sheriff

Donald Trump 21 hours ago

Trump Asks US Judge to Force Twitter to Restore His Account

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway Patrolfatal crashSW Miami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us