Woman Dies After Losing Control of Car, Driving into Lake in SW Miami-Dade

A woman died early Saturday morning, after she lost control of her car, hit a guardrail and landed in a lake in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was traveling south on Florida's Turnpike when she lost control of her white Toyota sedan and hit a guardrail which caused the car to go off the road and overturn, landing in a lake, according to FHP.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The woman was alone in the vehicle, was unable to get out of the car and died on the scene, the release said.

The victim’s name has not been released and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.