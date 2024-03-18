Miami

Woman dies after she fell off boat and into Miami River

Video from Only in Dade shows rescue crews pulling the woman out of the water on Sunday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman died after she reportedly fell from a boat and into the Miami River on Sunday afternoon.

Miami Police Marine Patrol responded to the scene around 4 p.m. after reports of a woman falling overboard.

Crews were later able to locate her and video from Only in Dade shows them pulling her out of the water. She was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Police confirmed on Monday morning that the woman did not survive.

What led to her falling overboard and the amount of time she spent in the river -- remain unclear. Miami Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

