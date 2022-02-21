Miami-Dade County

Woman Dies Days After Shooting and Crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Brianna Sutherland, 26, had been on life support after Feb. 14 incident

A woman who was left on life support after a shooting and crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade last week has died, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that 26-year-old Brianna Sutherland has passed away.

Sutherland was driving in the northbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 103rd Street when she was involved in a crash with another vehicle that sent her car into a wall just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 14.

In addition to the crash, Sutherland's vehicle had been shot, but police haven't said whether she was wounded in the shooting or the crash.

Photos released by police showed the blue BMW Sutherland was driving on the side of the highway with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side.

Sutherland was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she spent the past week on life support.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and are looking for the other vehicle and driver involved.

The reward in the case is up to $15,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

