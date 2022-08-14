Woman Dies in Crash After Driving Herself to Hospital for Gunshot Wound in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left one woman dead.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call for shots fired near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach.

While deputies were en route to the scene, another call was received from a woman stating she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North at 201 E. Sample Road in Deerfield Beach to be treated.

According to investigators, the woman with the gunshot wound crashed into a tree on the hospital’s property and was pronounced dead.

BSO crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back on air and on the NBC 6 app for updates.