Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Fort Lauderdale

A woman was hospitalized after a dog attack in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Northeast 51st Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment but her identity and condition weren't released.

It's unknown what led to the attack but officials said the dog or dogs involved are owned by family members.

On Sunday evening, animal control workers and deputies were seen removing what appeared to be some sort of pit bull from a home.

The incident comes after an 11-year-old boy was injured in a dog attack in Deerfield Beach.