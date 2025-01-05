Deputies shot 1 of 3 dogs involved in attack on boy in Deerfield Beach: BSO

Deputies were forced to shoot one of the three dogs involved in an attack on an 11-year-old boy in Deerfield Beach on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened as Stefan Pierre was inside the courtyard outside his apartment on Southwest 13th Place near South Dixie Highway.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a statement Sunday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said three dogs were involved and that deputies were forced to shoot one of them that was still posing a danger to the community.

The dog was transported by Broward County Animal Care for treatment and apparently survived. All three dogs are in animal care's custody.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

No deputies were injured.

Pierre told NBC6 he was walking to his uncle's apartment in the same building when he was attacked.

"I’m feeling bad. My arm hurts really bad," he said. "One of the dogs was glaring at me, he jumped on me, he bit me."