‘I would've been dead': 11-year-old says dog attack left him in pain in Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded after 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Southwest 13th Place after a call reported an animal bite.

By Bri Buckley

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a dog outside his home in Deerfield Beach.

"I’m feeling bad. My arm hurts really bad," Stefan Pierre told NBC6.

He was bit by the canine in the courtyard outside his apartment on Southwest 13th Place in Deerfield Beach, off of South Dixie Highway. He said he was getting ready to go to church, walked over to his uncle's apartment in the same building, when the dog bit him.

Then he said the animal's owner intervened.

"After that, all three of the dogs started biting him all over his body. He was in the hospital just like me," Pierre said.

Stefan’s mom Eliette Dorsainvil heard her son screaming and came outside to see what happened.

Two people, including a child, were hospitalized after three dogs attacked them in Deerfield Beach. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

"I’m not feel good because I’m a mom. I’m not feel good because when I come outside, I see my son the floor, the dog got him, a lot of blood," Dorsainvil said.

She called 911, an ambulance came and she went with him to the hospital where he got stiches on his arm.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said they detained all three dogs. Broward County Animal Control was on scene as well.

The family is now left frustrated by what happened.

"The city don’t do nothing... three dog you don’t have control over the dog, because the dog push him, too, everybody can be a victim like that," Dorsainvil said.

Still, she's thankful it wasn't worse.

"I [could have] lost him, thank God he’s still alive," Dorsainvil said.

