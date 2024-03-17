Miami

Video shows rescue crews pulling woman from Miami River after near-drowning

Miami Police say the woman fell from a boat and into the Miami River on Sunday

Miami Police Marine Patrol rescued a woman on Sunday afternoon, after she reportedly fell from a boat and into the Miami River.

Miami Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. after reports of a woman falling overboard.

Crews were later able to locate her and video from Only in Dade shows them pulling her out of the water. She was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

What led up to her falling overboard, how long she was in the river, as well as her current condition -- remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

