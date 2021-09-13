Doral

Woman Killed When Dump Truck Rolls Onto Car in Doral

A woman was killed when a dump truck rolled onto her car during a crash in Doral Monday, officials said.

The rollover crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 82nd Avenue and Northwest 36th Street.

Doral Police officials said the dump truck rolloed onto a small red car, killing the woman behind the wheel. Her identity hasn't been released.

No other information was immediately known.

