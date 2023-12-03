Woman robs a Publix in Miramar, threatens to blow it up

Miramar Police arrested a woman after she robbed a Publix in Miramar by threatening to blow it up.

The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Publix on 9951 Miramar Parkway.

According to a statement from Miramar Police, the woman entered the store and handed a note to an employee demanding cash or she would blow up the supermarket.

She then fled the scene and the employee was able to get the tag from the getaway vehicle and passed on to the police, the statement reads.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives say they were able to locate the car and conduct a traffic stop, taking the driver, Rebeca Rodriguez into custody.

Rodriguez was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, according to Miramar Police.