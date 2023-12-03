Miramar

Woman robs a Publix in Miramar, threatens to blow it up

A woman is now in custody after she threatened an employee with a note demanding money.

By NBC6

GOOGLE MAPS

Miramar Police arrested a woman after she robbed a Publix in Miramar by threatening to blow it up.

The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Publix on 9951 Miramar Parkway.

According to a statement from Miramar Police, the woman entered the store and handed a note to an employee demanding cash or she would blow up the supermarket.

She then fled the scene and the employee was able to get the tag from the getaway vehicle and passed on to the police, the statement reads.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives say they were able to locate the car and conduct a traffic stop, taking the driver, Rebeca Rodriguez into custody.

Rodriguez was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, according to Miramar Police.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us