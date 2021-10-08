Woman Shoots Manager Who Fired Her: Lauderhill Police

A woman who was fired from her job at a Metro by T-Mobile in Lauderhill returned to the store Friday and shot her former manager in the chest, police said.

Investigators were at the scene of a hit-and-run in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard when they got a call about someone trespassing at the T-Mobile store nearby.

Moments later, police say the victim ran up to officers, saying that he had been shot multiple times in the chest.

He was rushed to Broward Health. His condition is unclear.

Police say the shooter was a former worker who came to the store to confront her manager about being fired.

Investigators say the two started arguing — things got heated, and then the women allegedly shot the victim and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.