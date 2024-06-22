Hollywood

Woman shot near Hollywood medical clinic: Police

By NBC6

A woman was injured in a shooting Friday near a medical clinic in Hollywood, police said.

The Hollywood Police Department responded to 4105 Pembroke Road at 4:40 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There, they found the female victim with gunshot wounds.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. Her condition was unknown.

A medical clinic, a women's health clinic and the Florida Department of Health are listed at the address of the shooting, but it's unclear where it happened.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us