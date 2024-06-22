Woman shot near Hollywood medical clinic: Police

A woman was injured in a shooting Friday near a medical clinic in Hollywood, police said.

The Hollywood Police Department responded to 4105 Pembroke Road at 4:40 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There, they found the female victim with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. Her condition was unknown.

A medical clinic, a women's health clinic and the Florida Department of Health are listed at the address of the shooting, but it's unclear where it happened.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.