Woman struck and killed by car while crossing street on bicycle in Miami: Police

Police are investigating after a woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Miami early Wednesday morning.
According to Miami Police officials, the woman, who is believed to be in her late 40s or early 50s, was struck by a car in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 57th Street.
The vehicle involved stayed at the scene, officials said.
Footage showed the woman's bicycle on the ground in the middle of the street.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Police shut down Northwest 12th Avenue from 56th Street to 58th Street but it later reopened.
Local
Police later confirmed that the woman died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been released.
Officials said it appeared she was crossing mid-block and may have been at fault.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.