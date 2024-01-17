Woman struck and killed by car while crossing street on bicycle in Miami: Police

Police are investigating after a woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Miami early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami Police officials, the woman, who is believed to be in her late 40s or early 50s, was struck by a car in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 57th Street.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene, officials said.

Footage showed the woman's bicycle on the ground in the middle of the street.

Active scene along NW 12th Ave near 56th where Miami Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. Police tape is up where we see a black vehicle in the roadway and a bike nearby on the ground. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/jtNd9JEYas — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) January 17, 2024

Police shut down Northwest 12th Avenue from 56th Street to 58th Street but it later reopened.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian, we have temporarily closed NW 12 Avenue from 56 to 58 Streets in all directions. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/zAvhv08ymk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 17, 2024

Police later confirmed that the woman died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been released.

Officials said it appeared she was crossing mid-block and may have been at fault.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.