Woman struck and killed by Publix truck outside Fort Lauderdale store: Police

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a Publix truck outside one of the grocery chain's stores in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

The incident happened shortly before noon outside the store at Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the victim was on a motorized scooter or wheelchair when she was struck and killed by the tractor-trailer.

Footage showed the victim's body covered in a yellow tarp partially underneath the truck, with the scooter lying on its side nearby.

Police haven't released the victim's identity.

The incident remains under investigation.