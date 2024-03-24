Woman struck by car in Downtown Miami

A woman was struck by a car on early Sunday morning near in Downtown Miami, Miami Police say.

According to a statement by Miami Police, they arrived at North Miami Avenue and 13th Street to reports of a crash involving a female pedestrian.

Police say that this was not a hit and run as the car involved remained on scene.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but her condition has not been revealed.

However, witness video show she was conscious when the first responders arrived and placed her inside the ambulance.