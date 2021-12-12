Woman Taken To Trauma Center After Hit in Face with Paintball in Downtown Miami

City of Miami Police responded to Northeast 2nd Avenue and 14th Street in reference to shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A resident recorded video, which was later posted to Only in Dade, showing a group of drivers doing circles and blocking traffic by the FTX Arena, near Biscayne Boulevard and 9th Street.

Officers were flagged down by a female victim, who said she was hit in the face with a paintball and that the car she was in was hit multiple times with bullets and paintballs.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police temporarily closed Biscayne Boulevard between 8th and 9th Streets to traffic as the investigation continued.

Police arrested 34-year-old Calix Green, who they said hit the victim with the paintball. Police said he had paintballs in his car.

Green is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.