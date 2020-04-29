Woman Used BB Gun to Threaten Customer at Fast Food Restaurant: Police

A woman found herself behind bars after police say she used a BB gun to threaten another customer after a confrontation at the drive-thru of a Southwest Florida fast food restaurant.

NBC affilette WBBH-TV reports the incident took place this weekend at a McDonald’s in Charlotte County, when Jessica Hernandez wouldn’t move her car out of the parking lot.

The woman behind Hernandez honked her horn, after which police say Hernandez followed her and waved the weapon in a threatening manner.

Deputies questioned Hernandez about the gun, which she initially said she didn’t have but later admitted it was her nephew’s gun that had been left in her car.

Hernandez was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bonded out of jail.