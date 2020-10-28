Broward County

Woman Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Man in Hollywood Arrested: Police

Nikita Darisier facing first-degree murder charge in Oct. 20 shooting

A woman wanted in the fatal shooting a man in Hollywood last week has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Nikita Darisier, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday evening in Oakland Park by Hollywood Police detectives and the US Marshals, officials said.

Darisier had been wanted in connection with the Oct. 20 shooting in the 6700 block of Johnson Street that left a man dead, police said.

Police haven't released the man's identity but said at the time that he knew the suspect.

Officials said they believe Darisier acted alone. Police haven't given a possible motive for the shooting.

Nikita Darisier
Broward Sheriff's Office
Nikita Darisier

Darisier was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge, records showed. She was being held without bond Wednesday and attorney information wasn't available.

