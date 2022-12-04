Woman With Alzheimer's Who Disappeared After Flight to Miami Found Safe

A woman with Alzheimer's who disappeared after she landed at Miami International Airport Saturday had been found safe.

María Teresa Velásquez, 63, was found safe, family members said Monday. She had disappeared after arriving on her flight from Massachusetts.

Miami-Dade Police officials said she deplaned the aircraft but did not meet the personnel that was previously coordinated to assist her.

“Before the flight, four days before, we called them to make sure they will take care of a person with dementia, her son took her this morning, they boarded her, today they saw her when she left the plane here, then disappeared into the crowd," relative Martha Restrepo said.

Surveillance cameras captured her walking through the airport.

Velásquez's son told NBC 6 is so grateful and happy and wants to thank the Good Samaritan who found her.

He added that his mother does not remember much, but “wants to take 20 showers.”