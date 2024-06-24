Sunny Isles Beach

Woman's body found in Sunny Isles Beach canal

Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating.

An investigation is underway in Sunny Isles Beach after a woman was found dead in a canal on Monday morning.

An officer reportedly discovered the woman floating in the water. Chopper 6 caught what appeared to be a body covered by yellow tarp on a police boat.

The woman's identity and what caused her death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

