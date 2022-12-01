Woman's Body Found Near Car on I-95 in Broward

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was discovered near a car on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Thursday.

The discovery was made in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were notified of a body found next to a car and responded to the scene.

#BREAKING Broward deputies confirm they found a body lying next to a vehicle on I-95 near Oakland Park Blvd this morning @nbc6 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) December 1, 2022

The woman's identity hasn't been released, and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner, officials said.

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responding to the scene was involved in a crash near the intersection of Northeast 38th Street and 3rd Avenue. The officer was not injured while the driver of the other car involved was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the highway was closed but reopened to drivers just before 5:30 a.m.

Detectives are investigating and asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone could’ve seen something, someone could’ve caught something on their dash cam, and this is why we’re asking anyone from the public that may have witnessed or seen something suspicious in that area to contact Broward Crime Stoppers," BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said.

