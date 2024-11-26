Worker hospitalized after suffering fall at construction site in Bal Harbour

A worker was hospitalized after suffering a fall at a construction site in Bal Harbour Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at a building under construction at 9701 Collins Avenue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded after receiving reports of a fall. It appeared the person had fallen from a ladder onto the second floor of the structure and wasn't able to get down, officials said.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the worker being lowered to the ground and placed into an ambulance, before he was airlifted to a local hospital as a trauma alert.
His condition was unknown. No other details have been released.
