Wynwood bar settles drag show dispute with state of Florida

A Wynwood bar whose drag show brunches came under scrutiny from Florida officials after a video showed children involved in one says it has settled a state complaint.

In a statement Tuesday, the owners of R House said they agreed to pay a fine but that the settlement with the state involves no admission of guilt.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in July 2022 that an investigation by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was launched following the release of a video showing an exposed drag queen and young girl hand-in-hand at an R House show. In the clip, the drag queen is seen wearing lingerie as she parades the girl around the restaurant.

The investigation, in which agents visited the business, revealed that minors were present at many shows and a children's menu was offered at the bar, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In its statement, R House said the state's investigation found no unlawful sexually explicit content at R House shows.

"While our performances were never specifically intended for minors, a few parents in the past felt they were uniquely qualified to evaluate what was appropriate entertainment for their children and brought their family to our shows," R House's statement read. "Be that as it may, in January 2023, we did introduce a mandatory age limit of 18+ and will continue that moving forward."

In June of this year, a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Florida law that critics said targeted drag shows. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida licensing and regulatory agency's request to dismiss it.

The new law punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” Though it did not mention drag shows specifically, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances.

Venues that violated the new law faced fines and the prospect of their liquor licenses being suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor crime.