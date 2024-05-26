You can now dine at Disney World's first-ever Michelin star restaurant. Here's what to know

Walt Disney World is inviting you to be their guest at their first-ever Michelin star restaurant.

The contemporary eatery Victoria & Albert's is nestled inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Known as Disney's “culinary crown jewel,” the restaurant helmed by chef Matthew Sowers, is the first and only restaurant owned and operated by a U.S. theme park to receive such a distinction, according to Disney Parks' blog.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Michelin for the innovative dining experience our team brings to life here at Victoria & Albert’s,” said Sowers in the announcement. “Everybody on our team earned this Star, from our stewards to our culinarians to our pastry chefs, and we hope to inspire future generations of culinary professionals to follow their dreams.”

Starting at a whopping $295 per guest, you could enjoy a multi-course and multi-hour experience in an intimate dining room with subtle Disney touches. And if you want a true and luxurious experience, you can even reserve a chef’s table for up to six guests that offers a front-row seat to the kitchen.

But make sure to secure a baby sitter, because children are not permitted in the restaurant.

For more than 20 years, Victoria & Albert’s has welcomed guests to enjoy their evolving tasting menu, as well as an award-winning wine program that features more that 500 selections from around the globe.

And if you have dietary restrictions, Victoria & Albert's also has a delectable plant-based menu available.

In addition to the Michelin star, the restaurant has also received the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional.

Victoria & Albert’s now joins other 26 Florida Michelin-star restaurants in Tampa, Orlando, and Miami.

Keep in mind, reservations for Victoria & Albert’s are limited and must be made in advance.