‘You Killed a Good Kid': Dad of Mass Shooting Victim Interrupts News Conference

The emotional father of one of the victims of the mass shooting at a banquet hall in Miami-Dade interrupted a news conference by the county's police director Monday with a message for his son's killers.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez was speaking about Sunday morning's El Mula Banquet Hall shooting that left two men dead and 21 people injured when he was interrupted by Clayton Dillard Sr., whose son, also named Clayton, was killed in the gunfire.

"You all killed my kid, you must burn," an emotional Dillard said as he was escorted away. "You killed a good kid."

The father of one of the victims killed in yesterday’s mass shooting in Northwest Miami Dade County interrupts press conference with Miami Dade mayor and police director @nbc6 #miamidade #miami #massshooting #shooting pic.twitter.com/FOAKYmPPMG — Johnny Archer (@JohnnyNBC6) May 31, 2021

"And that's the pain that you see. That is the pain that affects our community right there, right before you, that's why together, all of us, we must work harder to bring justice to these families who are crying as you hear right now," Ramirez said. "Know that the Miami-Dade Police Department will not stop, we will bring justice, our community is united."

NBC 6 has team coverage as police and families of those injured and killed search for answers and hope those responsible in the case to step forward.

Investigators say three suspects opened fire on a crowd of people outside the banquet hall, which had been hosting a release party for a local rap artist.

Groups who were in the parking lot returned fire on the suspects as they fled the scene in a white Nissan Pathfinder, police said.

Officials on Monday said the shooting resulted from an ongoing rivalry between two different groups, and said the intended target most likely was outside the establishment at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but authorities released new surveillance footage of the suspects in the shooting, and are offering a $30,000 reward for information, while businessman Marcus Lemonis is offering a separate $100,000 reward.

Courtesy Miami-Dade Police Department

Police haven't released the identities of the victims, but Dillard said his son was one of the two men killed.

"They took away a king," Dillard told reporters at the scene of the shooting. "Y'all failed my son, you must pay, you must burn.

"They killed the wrong kid."