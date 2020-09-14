Zoo Miami to Reopen Tuesday, Jungle Island Yet to Set Reopening Date

Zoo Miami will be reopening Tuesday after being closed for more than two months, while Jungle Island has yet to set a reopening date.

Officials with Zoo Miami said the park will be welcoming back visitors with limited capacity and safety requirements on Tuesday

The reopening comes as Miami-Dade moved to Phase 2 of reopening Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoo Miami last closed on July 4th after having reopened on June 1st to the general public.

To limit capacity, a maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction. In addition, all guests ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering at all times.

Additional procedures include one-way only directional floor decals in the following exhibits: Critter Connection, Amazon and Beyond, and Florida: Mission Everglades.

To limit touch points, rentals of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters are available online at shop.zoomiami.org, with limited quantities available, and sanitized after every use.

A number of experiences will remain closed, including: animal feedings, playgrounds, rides, water play areas and zookeeper talks and presentations.

Zoo Miami team members and volunteers will have their temperature checked daily before their work shift and will be required to wear face coverings.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe," Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse said in a statement.

Meanwhile, officials from Jungle Island said they have yet to set a reopening date.

"It will take Jungle Island some time to both hire and retrain staff to ensure the safety of park guests and employees amid the pandemic," the park said in a statement. "Jungle Island looks forward to welcoming back its fans soon and to sharing updates on exciting new eco-adventure attractions."