Man Shot Multiple Times In Fort Lauderdale

A verbal altercation between several individuals in Fort Lauderdale turned deadly Saturday night.

Police say that the incident happened in front of 441 SW 22 Terrace.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

During the altercation, one of the individuals involved shot a firearm multiple times, according to police.

The victim is only being identified as an adult male at this time.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for his injuries. The victim is in surgery and his current status is unknown.

This is developing story. Please check back for more details.